Kalamazoo mass shooting victims honored on 1-year anniversary
One year has passed since an Uber driver went on a rampage, shooting eight people and killing six between picking up fares. But in the year following, the Kalamazoo community did not falter and instead came together to help one another heal, rallying around the victims and survivors.
