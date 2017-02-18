Kalamazoo lifts Boil Water Advisory for Pleasant Avenue
At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Pleasant Avenue that had been issued on Thursday was lifted by the city of Kalamazoo in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department. Citizens in the affected area can now use city water for consumption as well as all other purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC