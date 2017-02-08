Kalamazoo county commissioners join fight to keep under-performing schools open
County Commissioner Julie Rogers went to last week's public forum about the possible closures of a two public schools and was impressed with the turnout. Hundreds of people showed up to protest the closures and she walked away wanting to know how she can help.
