Kalamazoo band playing Cincy to investigate stolen upright bass
Kalamazoo band playing Cincy to investigate stolen upright bass Look down, look up: Greensky Bluegrass plays Madison Theater Thursday, Feb. 9. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2k9vKE8 Is anyone in Cincinnati in possession of the old upright bass that once belonged to Greensky Bluegrass? If so, please bring it by Madison Theater on Thursday. The Kalamazoo, Mich., band was robbed of that instrument long ago, after playing a bar gig here.
