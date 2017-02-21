Kalamazoo area's first Chick-fil-A entices early campers with free meals
Those interested in being one of the first people inside the Kalamazoo area's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will need to be among the first to register to do so starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the day before the opening. The catch -- those who register have to remain on site in the parking lot of the restaurant at 6202 S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage for the 24-hour period before it opens for business Thursday, Feb. 23. Each of the first 100 adults camping out overnight receives a digital card for a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A meals .
