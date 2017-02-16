Jordan Kurth Named MAC West Softball Pitcher of Week

KALAMAZOO, Mich .- Western Michigan sophomore pitcher Jordan Kurth was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Player of the Week Tuesday, Feb. 14. Kurth hurled three complete games and picked up two wins in the Broncos' opening games at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz., this past week. She made three starts and one relief appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.