Jordan Kurth Named MAC West Softball Pitcher of Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich .- Western Michigan sophomore pitcher Jordan Kurth was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Player of the Week Tuesday, Feb. 14. Kurth hurled three complete games and picked up two wins in the Broncos' opening games at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz., this past week. She made three starts and one relief appearance.
