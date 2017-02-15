January, February 2017: Photos from Michigan
RMS was in the US state of Michigan this month, to give stand-along speech on three different campuses. He was at Kalamazoo College, in Kalamazoo, MI, on January 30the as a guest of the college's Department of Physics, and Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, to give his speech "Computing, Freedom, and Privacy" to the local students and faculty and to some computer professionals from the Kalamazoo community.
