Hearing for Jason Dalton's statements in mass shooting case postponed

A hearing set for Friday on a motion to suppress Jason Dalton's statements in the Kalamazoo mass shooting has been postponed. An evidentiary hearing had been set for Friday, Feb. 10, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on a motion by Dalton's attorney, Eusebio Solis, to suppress his client's statements to police.

