Drugs and $1200 cash confiscated in trafficking investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich- A search warrant served on a residence in Kalamazoo Friday turned up several narcotics as well as more than $1200 cash. Officers from the Community Policing Unit and Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 4100 block of Hawthorne Ridge as part of an ongoing investigating into the distribution of illegal narcotics from several suspects living in the area.

