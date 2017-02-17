Deputy who has grievance with sheriff...

Deputy who has grievance with sheriff to swap parties, try again to oust boss

Read more: MLive.com

A deputy who said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller removed his police powers after he challenged him in the 2016 election plans to run for sheriff again, but this time as a Republican. Thomas Swafford, who works for the sheriff's office in the Kalamazoo County Jail, ran against Fuller and lost to the incumbent sheriff in the Democratic primary in August.

