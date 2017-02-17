Deputy who has grievance with sheriff to swap parties, try again to oust boss
A deputy who said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller removed his police powers after he challenged him in the 2016 election plans to run for sheriff again, but this time as a Republican. Thomas Swafford, who works for the sheriff's office in the Kalamazoo County Jail, ran against Fuller and lost to the incumbent sheriff in the Democratic primary in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC