Crash sends two seniors to the hospitalTuesday, February 7OSHTEMO...
Two elderly Kalamazoo residents were taken to area hospitals as a precautionary measure after they crashed their cars into each other at West H Ave. and 2nd St. in western Oshtemo Township during the noon hour Monday.
