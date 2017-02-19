Crash near Lawton may lead to drunken driving charge
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on 93rd Avenue near 31st Street in Porter Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that a southbound Pontiac Grand Prix crashed into a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Go Fund Me
|14 hr
|SWagr
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC