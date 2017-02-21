City lifts boil-water advisory in Dearborn Avenue area of Kalamazoo
City officials have lifted a boil-water advisory that was issued on Wednesday in relation to repair work being done near the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Cooper Avenue. In a press release, city officials stated, "The precautionary boil water advisory issued Feb. 22, 2017 in association with a scheduled infrastructure repair has been lifted by the City of Kalamazoo, in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department."
