City lifts boil-water advisory in Dearborn Avenue area of Kalamazoo

City officials have lifted a boil-water advisory that was issued on Wednesday in relation to repair work being done near the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Cooper Avenue. In a press release, city officials stated, "The precautionary boil water advisory issued Feb. 22, 2017 in association with a scheduled infrastructure repair has been lifted by the City of Kalamazoo, in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department."

