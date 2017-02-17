City Commission to take a standSunday, February 19KALAMAZOO...

City Commission to take a standSunday...

Kalamazoo City Commissioners have added a late item onto their agenda for Monday night. They plan to adopt a resolution supporting the Kalamazoo Schools in their bid to keep Washington Writers Academy and the Woodward School for Technology and Research open.

