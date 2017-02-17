City Commission to take a standSunday, February 19KALAMAZOO...
Kalamazoo City Commissioners have added a late item onto their agenda for Monday night. They plan to adopt a resolution supporting the Kalamazoo Schools in their bid to keep Washington Writers Academy and the Woodward School for Technology and Research open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Feb 14
|Moved Out
|52
|Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|4
|Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06)
|Feb 8
|Jeff
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC