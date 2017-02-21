City commission takes a stand or two
Kalamazoo city commissioners approved a resolution Monday supporting the Kalamazoo Public Schools' fight with Gov. Rick Snyder's School Reform Office over the possible closure of the Woodward School for Technology and Research and Washington Writers' Academy. In fact, a couple of city commissioners suggested they file a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the schools once they file their lawsuit.
