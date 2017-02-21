City commission takes a stand or two

City commission takes a stand or two

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Kalamazoo city commissioners approved a resolution Monday supporting the Kalamazoo Public Schools' fight with Gov. Rick Snyder's School Reform Office over the possible closure of the Woodward School for Technology and Research and Washington Writers' Academy. In fact, a couple of city commissioners suggested they file a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the schools once they file their lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) 1 hr Lloyd Davies 44
Lyme Disease Go Fund Me Mon SWagr 1
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Feb 14 Moved Out 52
Snitches in Kalamazoo (May '15) Feb 10 Anonymous 4
Rae Sills - Artist (Nov '06) Feb 8 Jeff 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan '17 Faith Michigan 819
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC