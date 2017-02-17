Catching Uber gunman 'good police work and a little bit of luck'
Catching the man who allegedly shot eight people last February, killing six, involved good police work and some luck, a local law enforcement official said. Reflecting on the incident recently, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley said he is thankful a Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy who was patrolling downtown Kalamazoo looking for suspect Jason Dalton's Chevrolet HHR had a keen eye and was able to arrest him without incident.
