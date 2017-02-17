Boil water advisory issue for south side street Friday, February...
A water main break has closed an intersection on Kalamazoo's southern border and triggered a boil water alert for nearby homes. Homeowners on that street from Duke to S. Westnedge, including the residents of the Pleasant Avenue Apartments, are being advised to either boil it or buy it before they drink the water for the next few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
