Bell's Brewery names Laura Bell CEO
Bell will oversee all operations and planning for Bell's, which is considered the seventh largest craft brewery in the United States, and its sister brewery in Escanaba, Upper Hand Brewery. Larry Bell will continue as the company's president and remain active in various projects, including long-term planning and overseeing the overall direction of the business with Laura reporting directly to him.
