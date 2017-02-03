ANNIE to Play Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium
Miller Auditorium is proud to announce that the U.S. National Tour of ANNIE, now in its third smash year, will play Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Western Michigan University. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin for the 19th time, this production of ANNIE is a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec '16
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC