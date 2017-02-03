ANNIE to Play Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium

Miller Auditorium is proud to announce that the U.S. National Tour of ANNIE, now in its third smash year, will play Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Western Michigan University. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin for the 19th time, this production of ANNIE is a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original.

