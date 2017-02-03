Alfred E. Bike owner answers question...

Alfred E. Bike owner answers questions about closing the cycle shop

Doug Stevenson said the decision to keep the Alfred E. Bike cycle shop open boiled down to whether he and his wife wanted to re-invent the business after 45 years or not. He announced the closing of the store, which has long been at 320 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo, on Thursday.

