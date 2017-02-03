Alfred E. Bike owner answers questions about closing the cycle shop
Doug Stevenson said the decision to keep the Alfred E. Bike cycle shop open boiled down to whether he and his wife wanted to re-invent the business after 45 years or not. He announced the closing of the store, which has long been at 320 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo, on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec '16
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC