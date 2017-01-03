Youngest Kalamazoo shooting survivor ...

Youngest Kalamazoo shooting survivor Abigail Kopf suffers another health setback

'She's not doing very well': Youngest Kalamazoo shooting survivor, 15, suffers another health setback as she awaits 'intense' surgery to install new plate in her shattered skull Police have quoted the 45-year-old saying a 'devil figure' on Uber's app was controlling him on the night of the shootings The youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting spree that left six people dead last winter is 'not doing very well,' according to a latest Facebook update shared by her parents. Abigail Kopf, then 14 years old, was critically injured in February 2016 when a bullet pierced her skull and the frontal lobe of her brain.

