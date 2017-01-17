WMU student had a 'weird feeling' before drug sale and fatal shooting

Minutes before Jake Jones was shot and killed in an off-campus apartment near Western Michigan University, he expressed concern about the men coming to his apartment to buy marijuana, according to a police report. Jones was in his apartment on the 4th floor of SoHo Apartments, 760 S. Howard St. in Kalamazoo on Dec. 8, when he told a group of four friends in his living room he had a "really weird feeling" about the drug transaction.

