Wall Street drops on investor reassessments

Wall Street fell as investors reassessed their bets on increased government spending, lower taxes and looser regulation as US President-elect Donald Trump stopped short of offering further details. On Wednesday, in his first press conference since his election victory, Trump failed to provide fresh insights into his stimulus plans.

