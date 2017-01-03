Two Local Students Receive Eagle Scou...

Two Local Students Receive Eagle Scout Award

Two members of local Boy Scout Troop 337 have received the Eagle Scout Award, the highest achievement available in the Boy Scouting program. Sebastian Lawler, son of Steve Lawler and Joy Riggs, and Troy Peterson, son of Mike and Jenny Peterson, received their awards Dec. 21 in a Court of Honor ceremony at Severance Great Hall on the Carleton College campus.

