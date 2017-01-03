Thief steals Salvation Army kettle

Kalamazoo Township Police need your help to identify the thief who walked off with a Salvation Army Kettle full of money late last month. Sgt. Stephen Rickey says the culprit, described as a white male with dark hair walked into Michelle's Restaurant on Gull Road at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday December 27th, grabbed the Kettle and walked out when no one was watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.