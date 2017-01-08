Sunday morning fire damages 2-story g...

Sunday morning fire damages 2-story garage in Kalamazoo

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

At 7:12 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Stetson. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a large two-story detached garage with fire coming through the roof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec 29 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec 11 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
2005 f350 6.o power stroke Nov '16 Brad thomas 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC