Some seniors who fled fire may return homeThursday, January...

Most of the tenants at the Crosstown Senior Community high-rise in Kalamazoo will be allowed to move back into their apartments today following a January 8th fire that claimed one victim a week and a half ago. About 2/3rds of the units in the 9-story building off Crosstown Parkway have cleared city inspection and have been ok'd for reoccupation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.