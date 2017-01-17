Some seniors who fled fire may return...

Some seniors who fled fire may return homeThursday, January...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Most of the tenants at the Crosstown Senior Community high-rise in Kalamazoo will be allowed to move back into their apartments today following a January 8th fire that claimed one victim a week and a half ago. About 2/3rds of the units in the 9-story building off Crosstown Parkway have cleared city inspection and have been ok'd for reoccupation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Tue Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec 29 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec '16 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC