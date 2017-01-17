Some seniors who fled fire may return homeThursday, January...
Most of the tenants at the Crosstown Senior Community high-rise in Kalamazoo will be allowed to move back into their apartments today following a January 8th fire that claimed one victim a week and a half ago. About 2/3rds of the units in the 9-story building off Crosstown Parkway have cleared city inspection and have been ok'd for reoccupation.
