Recovering whata s left behind: Resid...

Recovering whata s left behind: Residents return to senior high-rise after fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Gisele Bontrager was rushed out of her home early Saturday morning. Her dog began barking when someone banged on the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 612
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec 29 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec '16 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
2005 f350 6.o power stroke Nov '16 Brad thomas 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC