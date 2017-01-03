Portage sets special meeting Jan. 12 to discuss consolidated dispatch
From the beginning, Portage officials have said that the city will join a consolidated dispatch system for Kalamazoo County only if there are more pros than cons to doing that. At a special committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, the Portage City Council will hear some of both when they gather to weigh the impacts of consolidated dispatch vs. maintaining the city's own emergency dispatch system.
