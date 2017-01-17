Portage ponders potential of going wi...

Portage ponders potential of going with consolidated dispatch

Friday Jan 13

Portage is leaning toward a slight city millage reduction if voters in May approve a 911 surcharge that would fund consolidated dispatch in Kalamazoo County. The May 2 ballot issue if passed would raise the current 42-cent surcharge to $2.30 on all devices - cell phones, landlines and tablets that are not data only - in the county able to access 911,.

