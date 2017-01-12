Portage approves building access, vid...

Portage approves building access, video surveillance upgrades, website rebuild

Portage will be spending more than $400,000 to upgrade its building security and video surveillance systems and to rebuild the city's website. The Portage City Council on Tuesday approved paying $280,000 for new building access and video surveillance systems and another $53,400 for a five-year service contract with Engineered Protection Services of Grand Rapids.

