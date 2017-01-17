Police identify woman found dead in K...

Police identify woman found dead in Kalamazoo-area field

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a female found lying in a field as 36-year old Kelly Ann Karl of Kalamazoo. Karl's body was found lying in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 18. The cause of her death has yet to be confirmed pending an autopsy, but was deemed suspicious, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

