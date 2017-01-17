Police identify woman found dead in Kalamazoo-area field
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a female found lying in a field as 36-year old Kelly Ann Karl of Kalamazoo. Karl's body was found lying in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 18. The cause of her death has yet to be confirmed pending an autopsy, but was deemed suspicious, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec 29
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC