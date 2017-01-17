MI says 38 schools subject to potenti...

MI says 38 schools subject to potential closure

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WXYZ

The Michigan School Reform Office said Friday 38 schools are failing and subject to closure. Some schools may not close if state officials decide it would pose an unreasonable hardship for students because no better options are available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 17 Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec 29 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec '16 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC