Man found dead in river was homeless, lived under a bridge, police say
A 52-year-old man found dead in the Kalamazoo River Tuesday was homeless and living under the bridge near Gull Road and Ray Street before his death, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Donald Webster. The body of Timothy Robert Burns of Kalamazoo was found in the river the morning of Jan. 10. Man found dead in Kalamazoo River identified by police Authorities have not said how long his body may have been in the water, how it got there, or much else about his death.
