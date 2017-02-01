'Make Kalamazoo Hate Again' county GOP billboard vandalized
Vehicles driving down Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo are greeted by an image of President Donald Trump, his face crossed out with black spray paint, beckoning residents with a thumbs-up to "Make Kalamazoo Hate Again." A billboard placed by the Republican Party of Kalamazoo County on Stadium Drive west of Howard Street was marked with graffiti this weekend.
