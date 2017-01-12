KGLRC Mentorship Program Provides Positive Role Models for LGBTQ Youth

As the executive director of the Kalamazoo Gay and Lesbian Resource Center, Jay Maddock said he frequently hears from LGBTQ youth that "they don't have positive role models or they don't know adults who can relate to their experiences as an LGBTQ adolescent." In response, the KGLRC established the Triangle Mentorship Program to help meet the needs of those young people.

