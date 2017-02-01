KGLRC Announces REACH Award Recipients
"We know a lot of incredible, meaningful and intersectional work happens because of our community and it's important to lift up and recognize those who are going above and beyond to make this world a better place," said Jessica Hermann-Wilmarth, KGLRC board president. Bell's Brewery is a prime example of a company that puts equality at the forefront of its business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec '16
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC