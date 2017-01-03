Kalamazoo woman sentenced for death of infant daughter

Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. Lightvoet sentenced Tekia Wright, 23, to 28 months to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for the June 13, 2014 death of her 11-month-old daughter Gabrielle Wright. Wright left Gabrielle alone for "several hours" that night, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said.

