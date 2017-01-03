Kalamazoo to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. with annual Day of Service
The event is sponsored by the City of Kalamazoo and Gryphon Place, in cooperation with Fifth Third Bank, Life EMS, Schupan & Sons, Envirologic and Western Michigan University. "It has been a day that reflects the life, teaching and spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., bringing people together around the common focus of services to others and breaking down the social and economic barriers that divide our nation," the city said in a press release.
