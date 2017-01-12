Kalamazoo Schools weigh gun ban policy
After some unnerving incidents with parents carrying guns into schools, the Kalamazoo School Board is moving to ban all guns on school property. There would be exceptions for law enforcement, guns used as props in theatrical productions and starting pistols at track meets, but students, parents and anyone else would be banned from carrying a weapon onto school property at any time.
