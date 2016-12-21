Kalamazoo mother sentenced in infant's 2014 death
The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that 23-year-old Tekia Wright was sentenced Monday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela Lightvoet sentenced Wright to 28 months to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|David Vaughan
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|nuke M now
|611
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec 29
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec 11
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec 7
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC