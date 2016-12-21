Kalamazoo mother sentenced in infant'...

Kalamazoo mother sentenced in infant's 2014 death

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that 23-year-old Tekia Wright was sentenced Monday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela Lightvoet sentenced Wright to 28 months to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

