If at first you don't succeed...Tuesday, January 31KALAMAZOO...

The Kalamazoo Humane Society says it will be going back to the State Legislature again to see if they can't get stiffer penalties imposed for dogfighting in Michigan. They went to lawmakers in 2012, outraged because the first time that Kelvin Thomas was prosecuted for raising 3-dozen fighting dogs in Kalamazoo County, he was only given a fine and community service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.