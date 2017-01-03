Homicide rate shoots way up in 2016Th...

Homicide rate shoots way up in 2016Thursday, January 5KALAMAZOO

Sheriff Rick Fuller says there is a difference between the Murder rate, which usually results in charges, and homicide, the act of killing another person which may result in murder counts, lesser charges, or no charges at all. It appears that the homicide rate in Kalamazoo more than tripled in 2016, but that's just a guess.

