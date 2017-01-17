Handgun found in vehicle with teens smoking marijuana
Two 19-year-olds were arrested Thursday night after a caller told police they were behaving suspiciously in a vehicle parked at Emerald Drive Park. At approximately 8:36 p.m. Jan. 19 Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Amir Khillah responded to the 3200 block of Emerald Drive to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle in which occupants were engaged in i llegal activity , according to a news release from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
