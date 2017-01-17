Handgun found in vehicle with teens s...

Handgun found in vehicle with teens smoking marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Two 19-year-olds were arrested Thursday night after a caller told police they were behaving suspiciously in a vehicle parked at Emerald Drive Park. At approximately 8:36 p.m. Jan. 19 Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Amir Khillah responded to the 3200 block of Emerald Drive to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle in which occupants were engaged in i llegal activity , according to a news release from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Jan 17 Faith Michigan 819
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec 29 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec '16 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC