generic kalamazoo department of public safety
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 500 block of Phelps Avenue, south of E. Main Street, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a baby was not breathing. They met the child's mother at the door and took over CPR on the baby, who was not responsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec 29
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC