Democrats commit to 'progressive vision' after Kalamazoo County chair vote

Democrats on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to progressive voters in the wake of Republican Chair Dale Shugars' rise to leadership. A statement from the Democratic Caucus was sent in an email Wednesday to the Kalamazoo Gazette by Commissioner Kevin Wordelman and is also attributed to Commissioners Tracy Hall, Michael Seals, Julie Rogers and Michael Quinn.

