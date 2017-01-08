Daughter of victim in Kalamazoo apart...

Daughter of victim in Kalamazoo apartment fire asks community for help

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A woman in Kalamazoo County woke up to news that her mother was killed following a fire at the Crosstown Parkway Apartments early Saturday morning. Investigators say 74-year old Barbara Posey was found on the seventh floor balcony and rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 27 min WATCHING LIVONIA 612
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10) Dec 29 out of state 51
Mary Boelman Dec 22 Sandy johnson 2
Sunday flyers Dec 11 Angie 1
Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16) Dec '16 roughemup 2
2005 f350 6.o power stroke Nov '16 Brad thomas 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Kalamazoo County was issued at January 10 at 9:58AM EST

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC