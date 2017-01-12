Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is offic...

Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is officially open; next two opening dates announced

The restaurant in Gaines Township off of Kalamazoo near the M-6 expressway opened at 6:30am Thursday. The first 100 customers, who had been camping out for 24 hours, got to go in at 6:00am and received their digital offer card loaded with a free one year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

Kalamazoo, MI

