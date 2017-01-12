Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is officially open; next two opening dates announced
The restaurant in Gaines Township off of Kalamazoo near the M-6 expressway opened at 6:30am Thursday. The first 100 customers, who had been camping out for 24 hours, got to go in at 6:00am and received their digital offer card loaded with a free one year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec 29
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec 22
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
|2005 f350 6.o power stroke
|Nov '16
|Brad thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC