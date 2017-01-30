A billboard in Kalamazoo proudly touting Trump was defaced over the weekend
While many people took to the streets to protest President Trump and his executive order to ban refugees from entering the country in seven Muslim majority countries, someone decided to deface a billboard in Kalamazoo to tell an uneasy truth. The sign was paid for by Kalamazoo Republicans and shows Donny giving a "thumbs up" sign while "Make Kalamazoo Great Again" is proudly flashed next to his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 17
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Why are you folks in Michigan so RUDE for? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|out of state
|51
|Mary Boelman
|Dec '16
|Sandy johnson
|2
|Sunday flyers
|Dec '16
|Angie
|1
|Jason Dalton converted to radical isLam rumor.... (Feb '16)
|Dec '16
|roughemup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC