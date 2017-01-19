19th Annual High School Choral Festiv...

19th Annual High School Choral Festival is a ?Master Class for Choirs?

Come and hear how beautiful choral music is created during the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society 's 19th annual High School Choral Festival on Wednesday and Thursday, February 1st and 2nd, in Kalamazoo College's Light Fine Arts Building. Clinician Dr. Sandra Snow, Professor of Choral Conducting and Music Education, Michigan State University, will coach ten school choirs from across southwest and mid- Michigan.

